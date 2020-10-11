HYATT REGENCY ARUBA RESORT SPA AND CASINO APPOINTS JUAN CARLOS SALGAR AS CULINARY DIRECTOR - Food & Beverage Magazine

Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino, located on 12 acres of magnificent beachfront property on the world-renowned Palm Beach, is delighted to announce the appointment of Juan Carlos Salgar as Culinary Director. Salgar joins Hyatt Regency Aruba after the resort just completed a multimillion-dollar renovation with a large focus on well-being as well as introduced two new dining experiences including Dining Under the Stars in the Dos Playa Deck and offering dinner in Piet’s Pier Bar which is one of the best places in the island to watch the sunset. In his role, Salgar will craft new menus using even more local products and oversee the culinary offerings of the resort’s various dining destinations and bars including Ruinas del Mar, Palms Restaurant, Piet’s Pier Bar, Balashi Bar and Grill, Palms Beach Bar, Alfresco Bar and Hyatt Regency Casino Bar.

The majority of the transformations Hyatt Regency Aruba implemented over the last few months were to adapt to the needs of today’s travelers and enhance the resort’s vision of well-being. Hyatt Regency Aruba recently hired a Wellness and Wellbeing Manager who will help guests in three key areas, feel, fuel and function, if they want to work on their overall well-being during their stay. In order to infuse well-being into the gastronomical aspect of the resort, Salgar will work closely with the culinary team to ensure the most efficient handling of products, cleanliness of items and bring even more awareness to sustainability and waste. He will make sure that the new food philosophy of the resort is thoughtfully sourced and carefully served ensuring guest and staff well-being and care. Salgar will collaborate with local growers in Aruba, and professional nutritionists and mixologists to ensure that the resort offers even more healthy options for guests in both food items and cocktails.

Salgar brings over two decades of culinary experience to Hyatt Regency Aruba. His areas of expertise include hospitality management, food and beverage operations, strategic planning, quality assurance and revenue generation. He began his career with Hyatt Hotels Corporation in 2009 as the Executive Sous Chef of Grand Hyatt Santiago after working at various restaurants. Four years later, Salgar joined Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo as Executive Chef before moving to Hyatt Regency Cartagena as Director of F&B Culinary Experience. In 2017, he became Corporate Director of Culinary Operations (Americas) where he oversaw the operations of Hyatt’s luxury and lifestyle brands for three years before joining Hyatt Regency Aruba. Salgar has cooked and studied around the world including Argentina, Italy and United States.

“We are incredibly excited to have Juan Carlos Salgar join the Hyatt Regency Aruba family. His vast experience will strengthen our culinary team and program,” said Gabriel Castrillon, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino. “We look forward to seeing how his creative talent and fresh approach will be infused into our various dining destinations and offerings.”

Originally from Colombia, Salgar discovered his love for cooking when he was 12 years old when he helped his parents cook for the first time. He enjoyed it so much that he became their “assistant” in the kitchen for many years. He loves cooking Italian food at home and trying out new fresh pasta dishes after being inspired during his time in Italy. When not in the kitchen, he enjoys an active lifestyle with his wife and son. When Salgar visits different cities and countries, he loves to try authentic cuisine and find inspiration for his own cooking.

To experience Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa & Casino or for more information, call 1-800-55-HYATT or visit aruba.regency.hyatt.com.

About Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa & Casino

Located on 12 acres of magnificent beachfront property on Aruba’s world-renowned Palm Beach, Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa & Casino is a year-round resort with a reputation for refined hospitality. Its 359 modern guestrooms and suites with a tropical touch include soft colors, handcrafted furniture, stone quartz bathrooms with 65-inch television sets, roomy bathrooms and Hyatt’s signature Grand Bed. The hotel delivers a sense of authentic island chic with an emphasis on unique architecture that includes an open-air lobby, natural stone floors and colorful Caribbean accents. Recreational facilities are abundant and include a 3-level pool complex complete with a two-story waterslide, a ZoiA Spa with fitness center, tennis courts, Camp Hyatt for kids with a game room, and a lively Hyatt Regency Casino. The resort has recently added Trankilo, an adults-only pool, as well as 10 outdoor private cabanas. Choose from delectable food and beverage options, including the resort’s signature restaurant Ruinas del Mar. After the sun sets, enjoy live entertainment throughout the hotel and a locally made Balashi Chill beer at Piet’s Pier Bar. Nine meeting rooms and extensive outdoor areas are ideal for catered special events. The resort is conveniently located 15 minutes from Queen Beatrix International Airport and is within walking distance to Oranjestad, entertainment, dining and shopping.

Hyatt Regency Aruba is also the proud recipient of the AAA 4 Diamond award. For more information, call 1-800-55-HYATT or visit http://aruba.regency.hyatt.com.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on connecting travelers to who and what matters most to them. More than 180 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in over 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient business meetings to memorable family vacations. The brand offers a one-stop experience that puts everything guests need right at their fingertips. Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert meeting and event planners who can take care of every detail.

For more information, please visit hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #AtHyattRegency.